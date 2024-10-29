Milwaukee police chase, crash; officer among 4 injured

article

The Brief An MPD officer was hurt after a squad crashed during a Monday pursuit. The crash involved another vehicle near Sherman and North. In addition to the officer, three other people were injured.



A Milwaukee police officer was hurt after a squad crashed during a Monday pursuit.

It happened near Sherman and North around 6:15 p.m. MPD said the squad was chasing a vehicle when it collided with a different vehicle that entered the intersection after traveling in the bike lane to get around two stopped vehicles.

The squad then collided with a bus shelter and a fire hydrant. The officer, a 28-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with serious but non-fatal injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit, an 18-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital and arrested. Traffic charges were referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Two passengers, ages 21 and 19, were also taken to a hospital.