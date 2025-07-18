article

A Milwaukee man is charged with reckless homicide after prosecutors said he fled police and killed a pedestrian when he crashed into a bus stop on Monday night, July 14.

In Court:

Charles Chipley, 32, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, fleeing police, hit-and-run and knowingly operating a vehicle without a valid license.

The backstory:

Milwaukee police officers tried to stop a car near 36th and Fond du Lac. A criminal complaint said the car had "excessive window tint," the license plate did not match the car and a headlight was burned out.

The driver, identified in court filings as Chipley, initially pulled over before he sped off down Fond du Lac Avenue. Officers reached 80 mph as Chipley's car continued to pull away from the squad before it lost control and crashed near Sherman and Fond du Lac – less than 30 seconds after the chase began.

Crash scene near Sherman & Fond du Lac, Milwuakee

Prosecutors said the car crashed into a bus stop shelter. The victim, 55-year-old Lorenzo Martin, was sitting in the shelter waiting for a bus. He died at the scene after suffering "catastrophic injuries."

Chipley, who was the only person in the car, climbed out through the wrecked car's window and tried to run, per the complaint. He was taken into custody on the median near the crash scene.

Dig deeper:

Data from the airbag control module of Chipley's car showed he was going 106 mph with the accelerator at "100% throttle" four seconds before the crash, according to court filings.

A review of Wisconsin Department of Transportation records showed Chipley has never been issued a driver's license, per the complaint, and his status was revoked less than a year ago after he was convicted of fleeing police.

In that case, court records show he was sentenced to three years of probation.