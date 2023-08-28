Milwaukee police chase, crash; teen charged, speed topped 96 mph

article

A 17-year-old Milwaukee boy has been criminally charged in connection with a police pursuit and crash that happened on Monday, Aug. 21. Nivaire Williamson is facing charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, sale/possess/use/transport machine guns, and operator flee/elude officer-bodily harm or property damage.

According to the criminal complaint, shortly after 3 p.m. on Aug. 21 officers were dispatched to a reckless driving complaint regarding a red Toyota Camry with a broken windshield in the area of 68th Street and Capitol Drive. The officers noted the vehicle description matched that of a Toyota Camry bearing Florida registration that had been involved, and was wanted, in connection with a shooting that had occurred on Aug. 20.

Police located the vehicle near 77th Street and Courtland Avenue and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle did not stop, and a police chase ensued, according to the complaint.

The complaint says the Toyota proceeded north on N. 76th Street from W. Glendale Avenue and failed to stop for a red traffic signal at the intersection of N. 76th Street and W. Hampton Avenue. The Toyota continued north on N. 76th Street in the wrong lane of travel until it maneuvered into oncoming westbound traffic onto the exit ramp of N. 76th Street and W. Silver Spring Drive at a high rate of speed, the complaint says.

The Toyota continued into oncoming traffic down the exit ramp and then drove north over the grass and concrete embankment of the N. 76th Street and W. Silver Spring Drive bridge.

The complaint indicates the Toyota then continued east on W. Silver Spring Drive in the wrong direction of travel at high speeds. In the area of N. 74th Street and W. Silver Spring Drive, the Toyota collided with a Chevrolet Impala.

The vehicle pursuit was then terminated, and later determined to have had a total length of one-and-a-half miles during which the Toyota increased its speed from approximately 40 miles per hour to 96 miles per hour, the complaint says.

After the Camry came to a stop, officers spotted a male, later identified as Nivaire Williamson, running westbound away from the crash scene into an alleyway north of Silver Spring Drive. Williamson then ran onto Silver Spring Drive and surrendered. He was taken into custody.

A search of the Camry’s interior resulted in the recovery of a tan 9mm Glock 19 9mm handgun, modified with an auto-sear device, and an extended magazine containing sixteen live rounds. An additional live round was discovered in the firearm’s chamber.

Williamson made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Saturday, Aug. 26. The court set a signature bond of $5,000.