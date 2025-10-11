Milwaukee police chase, stolen car crashes into home; man charged

article

The Brief A man is accused of fleeing police in a stolen car and crashing into a house. Prosecutors said it started as a person with a weapon call at Midtown Center. The 23-year-old is charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor.



A Milwaukee man is accused of fleeing police in a stolen car and crashing into a house on Oct. 4.

:

Michael Richard, 23, is charged with fleeing police, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor obstructing an officer. Court records show his bond was set at $2,500.

The backstory:

According to a criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were called about a person with a weapon at Midtown Center around 4:15 p.m. on Oct. 4. The caller said the people were in a car.

When officers found a car at the described location and turned on their marked squad's lights and sirens, court filings said the driver put the car in drive and sped away.

Prosecutors said it sparked a chase that reached speeds greater than 75 mph in residential areas, during which the driver ran multiple stop signs and a red light.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Fleeing driver crashes stolen car into home near 54th and Melvina (Courtesy: MCDAO)

The complaint said the pursuit stretched just under three miles, but ultimately ended less than a half-mile from where it began when the driver lost control and crashed into a home near 54th and Melvina.

The driver, identified in court filings as Richard, got out and tried to run. An officer caught up to him and had to "use force" to take him into custody. A passenger got away without being identified.

A registration search of the crashed car determined it was reported stolen, per the complaint.