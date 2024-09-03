Milwaukee police chase, crash; gun, narcotics found in stolen vehicle

article

One person was taken into custody following a police pursuit and crash in Milwaukee on Monday night, Sept. 2. The fleeing vehicle was reported stolen.

According to police, the pursuit began around 9 p.m. in the area of 76th and Villard after officers spotted a reckless driver. The driver refused to pull over and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed into the wall on the western ramp of I-94 towards Madison. The occupants ran from the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, a 29-year-old man, was arrested after a foot pursuit.

The vehicle was determined to be stolen. A firearm and suspected illegal narcotics were recovered.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. Police continue to seek two additional suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7242 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.