Milwaukee police chase, driver arrested after crash on south side

Milwaukee police arrested a 19-year-old man after a pursuit and crash on Monday night, May 20.

It started near Layton and Greenfield shortly before 9 p.m. MPD said an officer tried to pull a vehicle over for reckless driving, but it took off.

The pursuit ended more than three miles from where it began. Police said the driver crashed into an unoccupied, parked vehicle near Greeley and Deer. The driver was then arrested and taken to a hospital for medical clearance.

MPD said suspected illegal narcotics were found. The district attorney's office will review criminal charges.