Milwaukee police chase, crash; Earl Cross accused of drug crimes

A police chase ended in February when the driver crashed into a Milwaukee convenience store. Now, we know why police wanted Earl Cross in custody.

Every trash day for three weeks, Waukesha police sifted through the garbage at a home near Moreland and Jennifer Lane. Police say they got a tip that a person staying there name Earl Cross was "engaging in criminal activity."

Investigators say they found "plastic bags containing a green leafy substance which later tested positive for THC.

Police say the bags had a logo on them with the cartoon character "Homer Simpson." They say they also found a bag of cocaine and THC gummy packages in the trash.

On Feb. 22, a Waukesha tactical unit served a search warrant at the house. Inside, police say they found "100 or more" Homer Simpson bags filled with marijuana. They say they also found other drugs, ammunition and tools to weigh and package drugs – all kept in a child's bedroom within a child's reach. Police say they also found hallucinogenic mushrooms growing in Cross' basement.

Earl Cross

Prosecutors also point out that Cross’ home is within a thousand feet of Horning Middle School. If convicted, Cross could spend more time in jail because of that.

Early the next morning, Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies spotted Cross and chased him through a parking structure at Potawatomi Casino Hotel. The chase lasted nearly four more miles before Cross crashed into a convenience store at 27th and Burleigh.

Police chase ends in crash at 27th and Burleigh, Milwaukee

Prosecutors charged Cross with three drug-related felonies along with neglecting a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cross remains in the Waukesha County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond.