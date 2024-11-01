Milwaukee police chase, crash near 91st and Mill; man charged

article

The Brief A man is accused of leading Milwaukee police on a high-speed pursuit on Oct. 23. The chase ended with a crash that damaged multiple vehicles near 91st and Mill. Prosecutors said police found THC and a gun in defendant's vehicle.



A Milwaukee man is accused of leading police on a high-speed chase before crashing on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

Prosecutors charged 26-year-old Donchez Madlock with multiple felonies in the case, including drug and gun charges. Court records show he is being held in the Milwaukee County Jail on $25,000 bond.

According to a criminal complaint, an officer was on patrol near 58th and Villard when he spotted an orange Infiniti speeding and turned on his lights and sirens to conduct a traffic stop. The Infiniti came to a brief stop, but sped off into traffic – cutting off another vehicle and failing to yield to a pedestrian – before the officer could speak to the driver.

The Infiniti proceeded to lead police on a pursuit that covered more than three-and-a-half miles around the city's north side, per the complaint. The top speed was estimated at 109 mph, and during the chase, the Infiniti ran red lights, drove on the shoulder and weaved between other vehicles.

Prosecutors said the Infiniti lost control as it turned near 91st and Mill. It hit a light post which then fell and hit a day care van, which had "small children" inside. Several other vehicles were struck as well, and the Infiniti driver – since identified as Madlock – got out and ran.

A citizen told police they saw a suspect who matched the driver's description run into a nearby backyard, the complaint states, a few blocks from the crash scene. Officers went to that area and found Madlock running and jumping fences while taking off his shirt and reaching into his pockets before trying to hide behind a house.

Police ordered Madlock to stop running, but the complaint states he did not comply and ripped his arm away when an officer caught and tried to handcuff him.

Madlock was listed as the Infiniti's registered owner, according to court filings. A search of the Infiniti uncovered multiple bags of THC "in plain view," as well as two digital scales and boxes for clear plastic baggies. A gun was found in the glove box.