Milwaukee police chase, crash near 76th and Mill

A police chase ended with a multi-vehicle crash on Milwaukee's north side Saturday night, June 8.

It happened at 76th and Mill around 6:30 p.m. At least four vehicles were involved, and a light pole was knocked over.

FOX6 obtained surveillance video from a nearby business that showed the crash. Seconds later, it showed a squad arrive with its lights activated – and police approach the wreckage with guns drawn.

"Just a bang," said Jahwaun Morgan, who did not see the crash – but heard it. "I thought it was a regular accident, but then seconds later the police came behind him.

"At first I thought it was, ‘Oh, maybe they just happened to have been behind him and saw the accident,’ but when they got over there they pulled guns out, so I figured he must have been running from them."

It's unclear how many people may have been hurt, but FOX6 saw one person taken away on a stretcher.

FOX6 reached out to MPD for details about the crash, but has not heard back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.