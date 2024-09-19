Milwaukee police chase, 5 teens arrested after crashing into tree

article

The Brief Milwaukee police arrested five teens after a stolen vehicle pursuit Wednesday night. The chase ended when the vehicle crashed into a tree near 54th and Lloyd.



It started near 29th and Roosevelt. MPD said officers spotted a vehicle around 9:20 p.m. that matched the description of one taken in a robbery. When officers tried to pull it over, the driver took off.

The pursuit ended near 54th and Lloyd, roughly four miles from where it started, when the fleeing vehicle crashed into a tree. The five teens got out and ran but were ultimately arrested.

All five teens were taken to a hospital. The vehicle was confirmed to have been stolen.

Police identified the driver as a 16-year-old boy. The passengers were identified as a 13-year-old girl, a 14-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl. The district attorney's office will review criminal charges.