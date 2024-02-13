Milwaukee police chase, crash; 52nd and North, 1 arrested

article

A 20-year-old man was taken into custody on Monday, Feb. 12 following a police chase and crash in Milwaukee.

The pursuit began at approximately 11:30 a.m. near 52nd and North after officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle wanted in connection to a shots fired incident. The driver refused and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed with two other vehicles near 35th Street and Lisbon Avenue.

The occupants of the vehicle ran from the scene. They were arrested after a foot pursuit. A firearm and suspected illegal narcotics were recovered.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, a 20-year-old man, was arrested and taken to the hospital for medical clearance. The passengers, a 20-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl, were also arrested and taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

An occupant of the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.