Milwaukee police chase ends with crash on south side, man charged

The Brief A Milwaukee man is charged in connection with a police chase and crash. The 32-year-old and two other people were injured in the crash. Court filings show he was out on bond for multiple cases at the time, and he was driving on a suspended license.



A Milwaukee man is accused of leading police on a chase before crashing on the city's south side on Aug. 19.

Prosecutors charged 36-year-old Arthur Sikisi with fleeing police, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and eight counts of felony bail jumping.

Court filings show Sikisi was out on bond in a Milwaukee case, as well as multiple cases in Waukesha County, at the time of the chase and crash.

During his initial appearance in court on Wednesday, Sikisi's bond was set at $20,000.

The chase happened during the early morning hours of Aug. 19. A criminal complaint said Milwaukee police were on patrol when they saw a white Ford speeding and running stop signs before getting on I-43 southbound at Fond du Lac Avenue.

Officers caught up to the Ford and tried to stop it on I-43. Instead of pulling over, prosecutors said the car accelerated away and off the interstate at National Avenue. The car then led officers on a four-mile chase, during which it ran a red light and two stop signs.

The chase ended when the Ford crashed into a parked SUV and a tree near 4th and Mineral. Court filings said the force of the crash pushed the SUV down the block into the middle of the street.

The complaint said an officer saw the driver, later identified as Sikisi, get out and try to run. However, an officer found him roughly 20 feet away from the crash scene, hiding behind a tree. Sikisi denied driving the car and claimed he was a pedestrian.

Officers also saw there were two passengers in the car. Court filings said one passenger had to be extricated, and both passengers had injuries that included broken bones. Sikisi dislocated both hips and fractured his spine, per the complaint.

Prosecutors said police also checked Sikisi's driving record and learned his license was suspended at the time of the chase and crash.