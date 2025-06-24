Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police chase stolen car, teen arrested after crash

Published  June 24, 2025 9:29am CDT
Police Chases
Scene near 27th and Galena, Milwaukee

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police arrested a 17-year-old boy after a chase on Monday night.
    • The chase ended with a crash near 27th and Galena. Two people were hospitalized.
    • MPD said a gun and suspected drugs were found in the car, which was stolen.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police arrested a 17-year-old boy after a chase ended in a crash on the city's north side Monday night, June 24.

What they're saying:

It started near 5th and Becher shortly before 10 p.m. MPD said officers tried to stop a car for a registration violation, but the driver refused to pull over – sparking the pursuit.

As the chase made its way across the city, police said the fleeing car crashed into another vehicle near 27th and Galena. Both vehicles rolled due to the impact.

The driver who fled police, identified as a 17-year-old boy, was arrested after he tried to run from the scene.

A 20-year-old passenger in the fleeing car was ejected and taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The 22-year-old driver of the vehicle that was hit was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Officers recovered a gun and suspected illegal drugs from the suspect's car. That car was later determined to have been stolen.

What's next:

MPD plans to refer criminal charges to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

The Source: Information in this report is from the Milwaukee Police Department.

