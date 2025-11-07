Milwaukee police arrest armed robbery suspect after chase, crash

article

Milwaukee police arrested an armed robbery suspect after a chase ended with a crash on Thursday night, Nov. 6.

It started around 7:45 p.m. MPD said officers saw the suspect in a vehicle and tried to conduct a traffic stop near 22nd and Cherry, but the suspect took off – sparking the pursuit.

The chase ended a little more than a mile away when the suspect lost control and crashed into a pole near 20th and Clarke. The suspect got out and tried to run, but was ultimately taken into custody.

MPD said charges against the suspect, identified as a 29-year-old man, will be referred to the district attorney's office.