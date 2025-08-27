article

A Milwaukee police officer was injured while trying to arrest the "combative" driver involved in a Wednesday afternoon chase.

What they're saying:

It started around 12:40 p.m. when officers tried to stop a vehicle for driving recklessly. The driver took off near Teutonia and Villard, and the chase ended roughly two miles away near 36th and Roosevelt when the vehicle became disabled.

The driver and a passenger got out and ran but were arrested. MPD identified the driver as a 43-year-old man and the passenger as a 25-year-old woman. Multiple guns and suspected drugs were recovered.

An officer was injured while trying to arrest the "combative" driver, police said, and taken to a hospital. MPD identified the officer as a 29-year-old man.

What's next:

MPD plans to refer criminal charges to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.