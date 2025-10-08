Milwaukee police chase ends with 2 arrests, gun and drugs found

article

The Brief MPD arrested two people, and recovered a gun and suspected drugs, after a chase. It started near 91st and Good Hope, ending nearby on Park Manor Drive. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.



Milwaukee police arrested two people, and recovered a gun and suspected drugs, after a chase on Tuesday night, Oct. 7.

What they're saying:

Officers tried to stop a vehicle for driving recklessly near 91st and Good Hope around 7 p.m., but the driver took off. The vehicle eventually stopped, and two people got out and ran.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Police arrested the driver and a passenger on Park Manor Drive just off Good Hope, roughly a half-mile from where the chase began. A gun and suspected illegal narcotics were recovered.

MPD identified the driver as an 18-year-old man and the passenger as a 19-year-old woman.

What's next:

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Featured article