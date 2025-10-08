Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police chase ends with 2 arrests, gun and drugs found

Published  October 8, 2025 12:54pm CDT
End of police chase near Park Manor and Good Hope, just west of 91st Street

The Brief

    • MPD arrested two people, and recovered a gun and suspected drugs, after a chase.
    • It started near 91st and Good Hope, ending nearby on Park Manor Drive.
    • Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police arrested two people, and recovered a gun and suspected drugs, after a chase on Tuesday night, Oct. 7.

What they're saying:

Officers tried to stop a vehicle for driving recklessly near 91st and Good Hope around 7 p.m., but the driver took off. The vehicle eventually stopped, and two people got out and ran.

Police arrested the driver and a passenger on Park Manor Drive just off Good Hope, roughly a half-mile from where the chase began. A gun and suspected illegal narcotics were recovered.

MPD identified the driver as an 18-year-old man and the passenger as a 19-year-old woman.

What's next:

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

The Source: FOX6 News requested information from the Milwaukee Police Department.

