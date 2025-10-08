Milwaukee police chase ends with 2 arrests, gun and drugs found
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police arrested two people, and recovered a gun and suspected drugs, after a chase on Tuesday night, Oct. 7.
What they're saying:
Officers tried to stop a vehicle for driving recklessly near 91st and Good Hope around 7 p.m., but the driver took off. The vehicle eventually stopped, and two people got out and ran.
Police arrested the driver and a passenger on Park Manor Drive just off Good Hope, roughly a half-mile from where the chase began. A gun and suspected illegal narcotics were recovered.
MPD identified the driver as an 18-year-old man and the passenger as a 19-year-old woman.
What's next:
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
