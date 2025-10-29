Milwaukee police chase stolen vehicle, arrest 2 on city's north side

article

The Brief Milwaukee police arrested two people after a chase on Tuesday afternoon. It stretched from 68th and Sheridan to the area of 70th and Brown Deer. MPD said the vehicle involved was determined to have been stolen.



Milwaukee police arrested two people after a chase across the city's north side on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 28.

What they're saying:

It started near 68th and Sheridan. MPD said officers tried to stop a vehicle for a registration violation around 2:35 p.m., but the driver took off and led officers on a chase.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The chase ended roughly five-and-a-half miles away near 70th and Cricket, just north of Brown Deer Road, when the driver and passenger got out and tried to run away. The vehicle was determined to have been stolen.

What's next:

Police arrested the driver, a 27-year-old man, and the passenger, an 18-year-old man. MPD will refer criminal charges to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Featured article