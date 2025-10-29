Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police chase stolen vehicle, arrest 2 on city's north side

Published  October 29, 2025 10:55am CDT
Police at 70th and Cricket, near the location where the police chase ended

    • Milwaukee police arrested two people after a chase on Tuesday afternoon.
    • It stretched from 68th and Sheridan to the area of 70th and Brown Deer.
    • MPD said the vehicle involved was determined to have been stolen.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police arrested two people after a chase across the city's north side on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 28.

It started near 68th and Sheridan. MPD said officers tried to stop a vehicle for a registration violation around 2:35 p.m., but the driver took off and led officers on a chase.

The chase ended roughly five-and-a-half miles away near 70th and Cricket, just north of Brown Deer Road, when the driver and passenger got out and tried to run away. The vehicle was determined to have been stolen.

Police arrested the driver, a 27-year-old man, and the passenger, an 18-year-old man. MPD will refer criminal charges to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department released information about the pursuit.

