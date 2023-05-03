Milwaukee police chase, man arrested near 21st and Mitchell

article

A Milwaukee police chase Tuesday, May 2 ended with one man arrested on the city's south side.

Around 5:20 p.m. officers tried to stop a car near 61st and Chambers – but the driver took off. Police said the car matched the description of one wanted in connection to a fatal crash. However, it was later determined that the car was not involved in the fatal crash.

The chase ended near 21st and Mitchell, roughly six miles from where it started, when the fleeing car became disabled.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officers chased after the driver, identified as a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, and arrested him. Criminal charges will be referred to the district attorney's office in the coming days.

A gun and suspected narcotics were recovered, police said.



