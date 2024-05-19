Milwaukee police chase, driver charged had warrant: complaint

article

A Milwaukee man is accused of leading police on a more than four-mile chase on Thursday, May 9.

Prosecutors charged 33-year-old Nicholas Rice with two felonies in the case. Prosecutors said the Jeep he was driving was involved in a homicide.

According to a criminal complaint, police initially spotted the Jeep driving approximately 70 mph on Burleigh Street, where the speed limit is 30 mph, and an officer tried to pull it over. Instead, the driver took off.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Jeep sped led officers on a chase that spanned more than four miles at speeds over 80 mph on residential streets, the complaint states. During the chase, the Jeep ran seven red lights and eight stop signs, drove on the wrong side of traffic and nearly hit numerous occupied vehicles.

The pursuit came to an end near 76th and Appleton when the Jeep ran over stop sticks. The driver, then identified as Rice, was taken into custody. The complaint states he had a warrant out through the Department of Corrections and was wanted for second-degree reckless homicide and hit-and-run; court records do not indicate he had any open cases at the time of the chase.

Rice made his initial appearance on May 15, and court records show his cash bond was set at $15,000.