Milwaukee police chase; driver arrested, suspected drugs found

New video shows a Milwaukee police chase that ended with the driver in custody on Wednesday night, May 7.

It started near 5th and Becher. Officers tried to pull the car over around 7:30 p.m., but the driver sped away and onto the interstate.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation video shows officers chasing after the driver, who at one point cut across the grassy area near the I-43 southbound off-ramp at Howard Avenue.

The pursuit ended on Howard Avenue, just east of the interstate, when the driver stopped due to traffic. Officers then arrested the 29-year-old driver without further incident. Police said suspected illegal drugs were recovered.

MPD said criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

