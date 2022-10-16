Milwaukee police chase; 4 teens arrested

article

Four teenagers were taken into custody Sunday morning, Oct.16, following a police chase that began near 28th and Melvina – and ended near 14th and Vliet in Milwaukee.

Officials say the chase began around 2 a.m. after the vehicle was stolen in an armed robbery about three hours earlier. A firearm was recovered.

Police say those taken into custody include three boys – ages 14, 15, and 17 – and a 16-year-old girl.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No one appeared to be injured. However, individuals taken into custody were taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.