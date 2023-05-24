Milwaukee police chase, driver arrested near 20th and Hopkins

article

A Milwaukee man was arrested early Wednesday morning after a police chase across the city's north side.

The pursuit began near 27th and Lisbon when officers saw a "wanted" vehicle and tried to stop it around 12:40 a.m. The driver initially pulled over, police said, but then took off – nearly hitting a pedestrian.

The chase ended roughly two miles away near 20th and Hopkins when the vehicle stopped, and the driver and others got out and ran off. FOX6 News at the scene found the vehicle stopped on a sidewalk.

The driver, a 33-year-old man, was then arrested after a short foot chase. Several guns and suspected drugs were recovered, and criminal charges will be referred to the district attorney's office in the coming days.

Police are looking for others involved in the chase. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.