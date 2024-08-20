Milwaukee police chase stolen vehicle, arrest 15-year-old girl

article

Milwaukee police arrested a 15-year-old girl after a Monday afternoon pursuit.

It started near 20th and Highland around 4:30 p.m. MPD said officers tried to stop a vehicle for driving recklessly, but the driver refused to pull over.

The chase ended more than two miles away near 11th and Hadley when the driver got out and ran. However, police said the vehicle was never properly parked and rolled into another vehicle.

Featured article

The 15-year-old driver was later arrested a few blocks away near Teutonia and Hadley. The vehicle had been stolen, MPD said.

Police will refer criminal charges to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.