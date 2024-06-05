Milwaukee police chase ends near Lincoln Park, driver arrested

article

A man was arrested after a Milwaukee police chase on Tuesday, June 4.

The pursuit began when officers spotted a car, which MPD said matched the description of a car wanted in a shooting, driving recklessly. When they tried to stop the car, the driver sped off.

The chase began near 19th and North just before 6 p.m. It ended on Hampton Avenue near Lincoln Park when the driver stopped and got out. FOX6 was at the scene as the driver got on the ground and officers approached.

The driver, a 22-year-old man, was then taken into custody. The district attorney's office will review charges.