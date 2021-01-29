Expand / Collapse search

MPD: 13 catalytic converters stolen off Cintas trucks

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Catalytic converter theft suspect vehicle

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking information about a rash of catalytic converter thefts on the city's north side.

Police said the linen service Cintas had 13 catalytic converters stolen off of its box trucks between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Thursday morning, Jan. 28.

Authorities said four suspects were involved and in a blue Dodge Dakota pickup truck extended cab with a fiberglass cap, chrome grill, silver wheels and a possible burned-out brake light. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 414-935-7242.

