MPD: 13 catalytic converters stolen off Cintas trucks

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking information about a rash of catalytic converter thefts on the city's north side.

Police said the linen service Cintas had 13 catalytic converters stolen off of its box trucks between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Thursday morning, Jan. 28.

Authorities said four suspects were involved and in a blue Dodge Dakota pickup truck extended cab with a fiberglass cap, chrome grill, silver wheels and a possible burned-out brake light.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 414-935-7242.

