MPD: Over 850 car thefts reported in 2021; suspects as young as 12

Milwaukee police say all of their police districts are seeing a significant surge in vehicle thefts with some suspects as young as 12 years old.

FOX6 spoke with MPD on the issue and showed how quickly some of these thefts are happening.

Watch as a suspect jumps out of a vehicle while the victim is pumping gas.

The suspect gets in the front seat and drives away -- all in the span of 10 seconds.

So far in the new year, 867 vehicles have been stolen.

The thefts are happening all over the city.

Advertisement

A significant spike from this time last year when just over 300 vehicles were stolen.

In fact, while we waited to speak with MPD on this issue...

"We’re here to report her missing vehicle, it was stolen outside her house. It had a handicap tag on it too," Natalia Sotelo said.

We spoke with two women who were about to report a stolen Hyundai.

"It’s pretty frustrating," Julia Lopez de la Cruz said.

Her KIA has been stolen twice.

"It’s our main form of transportation, I use it for work," she said.

Captain David Salazar says thieves are targetting people in the early mornings, in alleys, and in gas stations. 60% of the thefts are KIAs and Hyundai's.

"Once the vehicles are stolen the offenders start using them for other crimes," he said.

Captain Salazar says some of the suspects they have arrested are as young as 12 years old.

"A lot of these vehicles are sustaining a lot of damage."

He says there have been reports of suspects purposely engaging with police while driving in stolen vehicles.

"The suspects drove around my squad twice at a stoplight and then they parked next to the squad and pointed what appeared to be a firearm at them," Capt. Salazar said. "Ultimately they were taken into custody and they were found to be very young juveniles."

Captain Salazar is encouraging anyone with those specific vehicle models to invest in additional locks and be aware of their surroundings.

Police are asking the public for their help and please don’t leave their vehicle keys in their car.

