Milwaukee police, Bell Ambulance crash settlement reached

Bell Ambulance sued the city of Milwaukee after a crash involving a Milwaukee police squad. On Tuesday, the Common Council unanimously approved a settlement.

The private ambulance service filed the lawsuit in October 2023 seeking more than $96,000 in damages. It accused police of being negligent and claimed the officer had a "statutory duty" to slow down.

The council-approved settlement is for $60,000.

The crash in 2022 was the result of a police chase; court records said officers were pursuing a homicide suspect at the time. Video showed an officer blowing through a stop sign before colliding with an ambulance near 30th and Burleigh. The officer had turned their lights and sirens off.

People in both vehicles went to the hospital with minor injuries.

FOX6 News spoke with a Bell Ambulance representative earlier this month, and they said both sides are satisfied with the direction.