Bell Ambulance sues Milwaukee, crash with police squad

Bell Ambulance has filed a lawsuit against the city of Milwaukee for a 2022 crash involving a police squad.

The crash happened June 21, 2022 near 30th and Burleigh. FOX6 News at the scene found the ambulance with a shattered windshield and front-end damage. The damaged MPD squad was nearby.

Court filings state the squad was pursuing another vehicle at the time of the crash, and failed to slow down or stop at a stop sign, before slamming into the ambulance. The lawsuit accuses the officer behind the wheel of being "negligent in failing to maintain control" of the squad and claims the officer had a "statutory duty" to slow down.

The ambulance was totaled, the damages estimated at more than $96,000, according to court filings. The lawsuit seeks damages for the loss of the ambulance itself, the loss of its use, towing costs and other damages in a to-be-determined amount.

The occupants of the ambulance went to a hospital with minor injuries. The officers were also taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

At the time of the crash, police said its cause was under investigation.