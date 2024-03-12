Milwaukee crash, police squad and Bell Ambulance: dashcam video

New video shows the moment a Milwaukee police squad car crashes into a Bell Ambulance truck.

Records show it happened during a police chase in June 2022.

The moment of impact happened when police ran through a stop sign, leading to minor injuries, destroyed vehicles and a lawsuit against the city.

Dashcam video shows the moments leading up to Milwaukee police slamming into a Bell ambulance near 30th and Burleigh.

Police dashcam footage

Court documents show the squad car was pursuing another vehicle just before the crash.

Police turn off the sirens and speed down the street. One gives an all clear before the driver blows past a stop sign.

But that "all clear" quickly turned into a crash, shattering the front part of the squad car and totaling the ambulance.

Police dashcam footage

People in both vehicles went to the hospital with minor injuries.

In October 2023, Bell Ambulance sued the city.

They accused the driving officer of being "negligent" and claimed the officer had a "statutory duty" to slow down.

The lawsuit sought damages for the loss of the ambulance itself, which was estimated at more than $96,000, as well as the loss of its use, towing costs and more.

A representative from Bell Ambulance told FOX6 News the two sides are working on a settlement.

The representative from Bell Ambulance was not able to share a timeline for when things would be resolved, just that they're happy with the direction.