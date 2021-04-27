Milwaukee police seek Bay View business burglary suspect

article

The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for the public's help identifying and locating a suspect, wanted for an April 19 burglary in the city's Bay View neighborhood.

Police said the suspect broke into a closed business and took property around midnight, April 19 near Oklahoma and Clement.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, last seen wearing a knit beanie hat, dark jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or by using the P3 tips app.