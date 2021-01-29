Have you seen her? MPD seeks long-term missing teen

article

The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for the public's help locating long-term missing teen Ajae Carter.

Carter, 17, was last seen in Milwaukee on June 11, 2020.

Carter is described as female, 5'8" tall, 160 pounds, African-American with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said she is known to visit the Chicago area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7401.

