MPD: 13-year-old shot near 22nd and Chambers, suspect sought

A 13-year-old boy was shot and injured in Milwaukee on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 16.

Police said the shooting happened near 22nd and Chambers just before 3:30 p.m. The boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation. Police are seeking a known suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 TIPS App.

