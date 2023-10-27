Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee pole setting ceremony at MATC training center

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Pole setting ceremony in Milwaukee

Pole setting ceremony in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A light was shined on the Milwaukee Area Technical College Electrical Power Distribution Training Center on Wednesday, Oct. 25. 

Milwaukee leaders gathered for a pole setting ceremony Wednesday. 

It is the sixth and final telephone pole installation for the new building. The center will open in the Metcalfe Park neighborhood. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The project expands educational and workforce development opportunities in the community. 