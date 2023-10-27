Milwaukee pole setting ceremony at MATC training center
MILWAUKEE - A light was shined on the Milwaukee Area Technical College Electrical Power Distribution Training Center on Wednesday, Oct. 25.
Milwaukee leaders gathered for a pole setting ceremony Wednesday.
It is the sixth and final telephone pole installation for the new building. The center will open in the Metcalfe Park neighborhood.
The project expands educational and workforce development opportunities in the community.