Milwaukee playground, pedestrian mall project at southside school

Recess at a school on Milwaukee's south side is about to get better with a green space in the works. It will also be open to the public.

New playground being built

What we know:

The new playground will be built at Nativity Jesuit Academy near 29th and Greenfield Avenue. Plans call for the new playground as well as a pedestrian mall.

Vanessa Solis is the president of the school. She said the donated $1.4 million project will remove roughly 180 feet of pavement. Crews will shut down S. 29th Street to create a space for students and the public.

Coming in fall 2025, breaks between classes will go from concrete to community green.

What they're saying:

"That's going to have a soccer field, some basketball courts," Solis said. "So it's going to be a lot safer."

Parents are thrilled about the plans since the area is known for speeding.

"There's cars that are trying to leave while kids are playing here. I think this is something that was needed and good in the area," said Ana Cecilia, a parent.

Some neighbors told FOX6 News off camera that they are concerned the project will create more traffic around the school; potentially making it tougher for emergency vehicles to get by.

But others said they are focused on the benefits.

"There has never been a playfield in our neighborhood like this. I think it would be a good safe space for kids," said Teca Acosta Gonzalez, who lives in the area.