It's a competition where everyone wins! FOX6's Carl Deffenbaugh will be at The Pfister Hotel for a charity "BluTending" event against a rival Milwaukee news anchor to raise money for two local nonprofits.

Kathy Kortes with Friends of the Domes and Amy Buchanan with Walker's Point Youth and Family Center discuss the work their organizations do. Ten percent of sales and 100% of tips support the cause.