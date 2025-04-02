Milwaukee penthouse for sale; designed by "SafeHouse" brainchild

The Brief There is a Milwaukee penthouse with a unique history up for sale. The penthouse is on the city's East Side, faces Lake Michigan and is listed for $850,000. But the residence's seller and a connection to the SafeHouse bar is what might attract in buyers.



Shauna Singh Baldwin is guiding visitors through her Milwaukee penthouse on the city’s East Side. Every few feet she stops to tell the story behind dozens of unique features-all of which remind her of her late husband, David Baldwin.

Brainchild of SafeHouse

What we know:

Baldwin's place was the SafeHouse bar in downtown Milwaukee. Famous for its spy-themed décor and interesting attractions that include a booth that disappears with a touch of a button and a chair that emerges from the basement and appears next to the bar.

SafeHouse bar, Milwaukee

Baldwin started the bar in the 1966 and it’s become a must-visit spot for tourists and locals alike.

It was at the SafeHouse where Shauna and David met. She says she used to bring dates there and if they didn’t find the place fun, she knew they weren’t the one. What started as a friendship grew into a romance between her and the owner.

Condo's quirky personality

Dig deeper:

The couple was married and soon a life of work, travel and fun followed. Their condo, which is now for sale, started to take on the quirky personality of the famous bar.

There’s a thermostat that’s not really a way to control the heat, but it opens a hidden glass case that currently holds Baldwin’s antique guns.

There’s a vanity mirror that opens to a medicine cabinet that connects to another bathroom.

"That way, when you get a good idea in the shower, you don’t have to shout," Shauna explained.

There are hidden passage ways, hidden bookshelves, a panic room and numerous storage spaces that are clearly not part of the original floor plan.

Time to write new chapter

What's next:

It’s been nine years since David died and Shauna, a successful author of seven books, says it’s time for her to write a new chapter away from the home they shared.

"There’s just too many beautiful memories and it’s just not the same without him," Shauna said.

Shauna Singh Baldwin

The two-bedroom, three-bathroom condo is listed for $850,000.

Real estate agent Amy Becker with First Weber Mequon is selling the home which she calls the most unique property she’s ever listed. She understands that the new owners may change much of what the Baldwins created.

"The right buyer for this is someone who appreciates Milwaukee and Milwaukee history because this condo is full of Milwaukee history," Becker said.