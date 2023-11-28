Milwaukee pedestrian struck by vehicle, dies from injuries

article

A 31-year-old died from injuries after being struck by a vehicle at Center and Vel R. Phillips in Milwaukee on Monday evening, Nov. 27.

Police say the wreck happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

The 31-year-old was in the roadway and struck by a vehicle traveling west on Center Street. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.