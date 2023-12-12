Driver who hit, killed Milwaukee woman had revoked license: complaint

article

A Milwaukee man is accused of driving on a revoked license in a Dec. 8 crash that killed a pedestrian.

Prosecutors said 54-year-old Stanley Elliott stayed at the scene near Teutonia and Villard and was arrested. The victim, 59-year-old Beatrice Johnson, died at the scene.

According to a criminal complaint, Elliott told police Johnson ran in front of his van. He said he pulled over and waited for police as a witness called 911, and admitted he did not have a valid driver's license.

A pole-mounted camera captured the crash. The complaint states it showed Johnson running across Teutonia Avenue in front of a bus before she was hit. It also showed Elliott's van driving "at speeds consistent with other vehicles, and not excessively over the speed limit," per the complaint. Elliott's brake lights illuminated as the victim was hit, prosecutors said, and the van immediately pulled over.

Court filings show Elliott was convicted in 2018 of operating while intoxicated and has not had a valid driver's license since.

Elliott made his initial court appearance on Tuesday, Dec. 12. His cash bond was set at $5,000.

The family started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.