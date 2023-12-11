Milwaukee mom struck by vehicle; family grieves sudden loss

A walk to a bus stop ends with one woman killed on Milwaukee's north side. Family members say the victim was just trying to get home Friday night.

Near Villard and Teutonia, a crash scene was cleared. But memories of a woman who lost her life there sit along the road.

"She never made it home, she never made it home, but in my head it’s like she’s still going to come," said Laura Johnson, victim's daughter.

Laura Johnson

On Friday night, as Beatrice Johnson walked to a bus stop, a car hit her. She died on the scene. Police say the driver stayed at the crash scene and was arrested.

"He took an important piece of my life, an important piece of my kid’s life," Johnson said.

Days later, the 59-year-old victim's family is thinking of happier times.

"She was funny, very demanding and straight to the point," said Christopher Johnson, victim's son.

Familiy members remember Johnson as the life of the party – and as the center of TikTok videos her oldest son created.

"Everybody’s shocked," Christopher Johnson said.

Their sorrow is compounded during the holiday season. The family started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

"I know it’s around Christmas and the holidays and I know it’s tight, but anything would help," said Laura Johnson.

A heartbroken family is trying to honor their mother – as they deal with the pain of her loss.

"It’s overwhelming. I didn’t think I was going to be burying my mom no time soon at least," said Laura Johnson.

Milwaukee police say the district attorney's office is reviewing charges for the 54-year-old driver.