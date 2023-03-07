Milwaukee pedestrian killed, driver had no license: complaint

article

Salvador Mora-Rufino, 36, of Milwaukee, was driving without a license when he hit a pedestrian near Layton Boulevard and Greenfield on March 2, a criminal complaint says.

The pedestrian, a 77-year-old man, died from his injuries the day after the crash. He was initially taken to the hospital in grave condition.

Mora-Rufino faces one count of knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, causing death.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. A police officer happened to be at a red light and heard the crash. He then saw the pedestrian's body go over the hood of a car. The officer jumped into action in an attempt to try to save the man's life.

Prosecutors say Mora-Rufino stopped about a block away. The windshield of his car was shattered. There was broken glass on the passenger's seat.

According to the complaint, Mora-Rufino admitted to hitting the man and driving without a license. DOT records confirmed he does not have a driver's license.