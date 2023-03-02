Expand / Collapse search

Vehicle hits pedestrian on Milwaukee's south side

Pedestrian hit near Layton and Greenfield, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was hit by a vehicle and seriously injured Thursday afternoon, March 2.

It happened near Layton and Greenfield on the city's south side around 2:20 p.m. Police said the 77-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and is in grave condition.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the man remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.
 