Vehicle hits pedestrian on Milwaukee's south side
article
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was hit by a vehicle and seriously injured Thursday afternoon, March 2.
It happened near Layton and Greenfield on the city's south side around 2:20 p.m. Police said the 77-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and is in grave condition.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The driver of the vehicle that hit the man remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.