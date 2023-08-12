Sherman Park accident, Milwaukee man ran into traffic: police

article

A Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after an accident Saturday afternoon, Aug. 12.

Police said the 46-year-old man was walking near Sherman and Burleigh when he ran into traffic and was hit by a vehicle. It happened just after 1 p.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The driver of the vehicle that hit the man stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.