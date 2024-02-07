Milwaukee pedestrian crash, child hit by vehicle, 13th and Morgan
MILWAUKEE - A 5-year-old pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Feb. 6.
It happened shortly before 6 p.m. near 13th Street and Morgan Avenue.
Police say the child was struck after running into the street. The child was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.