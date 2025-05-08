Milwaukee Peace Week; Mayor Johnson leads citywide effort for unity

The Brief On May 8, there was a Community Service Clean-up Day held at South Division High School. The event is part of Milwaukee Peace Week, a citywide initiative aimed at promoting peace, unity, and community engagement. Mayor Cavalier Johnson joined MPS Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius and students in a neighborhood clean-up to promote peace through service and action.



What we know:

Events throughout the week include:

May 5 | MKE Peace Week Kickoff March and Rally

May 6 | Youth Peace and Violence Prevention Listening Session Young leaders shared their ideas and experiences in a private dialogue with Mayor Johnson, Milwaukee Chief of Police Jeffery Norman, and Milwaukee Public Schools officials on how they envision creating peaceful schools and neighborhoods.

May 7 | United in Faith Peace Breakfast Mayor Cavalier Johnson will host a multi-faith gathering and panel discussion focused on unity, healing, and the role of faith in violence prevention efforts and peace-building.

May 8 | Community Service Clean-up Day

May 9 | Career and Resource Fair | 2:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. | Mitchell Street Library (906 W Historic Mitchell St, Milwaukee, WI 53204) Join the City of Milwaukee – Department of Employee Relations for the 2025 Career and Resource Fair at the Mitchell Street Library.

May 10 | Peace Kickball Games & Resource Fair | 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. | Kinnickinnic Sports Center (3070 S 20th St, Milwaukee, WI 53215) Celebrate the final day of MKE Peace Week 2025 with Mayor Cavalier Johnson during a friendly competition of kickball games at Kinnickinnic Sports Center!

What you can do:

For a full list of events and registration details, visit: Milwaukee.gov//MKEPW2025