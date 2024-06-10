Amid ongoing concerns about homeless encampments, cars were removed from two Milwaukee park-and-ride lots on Monday, June 10.

A Wisconsin Department of Transportation spokesperson said nine cars were removed from the College Avenue lot, and one was towed from the Holt Avenue lot.

One man told FOX6 his family lost their house and money in investments, and they're forced to live in a car without a bathroom. He said law enforcement tells them the car is abandoned because it does not run. Now, they're trying to figure out the next steps.

"I've been waiting for them to come, and we're trying to figure out other places to go," he said. "We can stay in a hotel, but I mean that's all the money we have. We wouldn't be able to eat, we need water, I got medical, I got prescriptions."

WisDOT said it sent letters to the vehicles' registered owners when applicable and worked with people on site to notify owners about the need to remove vehicles at the risk of towing. They said many people removed their vehicles or property. Those remaining were considered abandoned.