Milwaukee park-and-ride encampments; new warnings to be posted

Previous notices and clear-outs have not stopped the encampments. On Monday, Sept. 30, big wood posts were installed. This week, signs will go on those posts that warn people that state law bans them from camping there – and they risk being towed.

"I do like being out here," said Kayla Newman, who lives at the park-and-ride.

Newman and her husband escaped an apartment fire. For about two months now, they have called the lot their home.

"This is our tent right here. We have our chairs where we like to sit down and relax. We have our barbecue," Newman said.

They join dozens of people living at three park-and-ride lots on Milwaukee's south side. There are two lots at College Avenue and a third at Holt Avenue.

Park-and-ride lot at College Avenue, Milwaukee

"I just want to sit here and relax. This is the park-and-ride; the park-and-ride is a vacation spot," said Jeremiah Horton, Newman's husband.

"I've never done this before, and I'm just trying to make this a positive experience. People say that we're homeless, but to me, it seems like camping," Newman

Park-and-ride lot at College Avenue, Milwaukee

said.

FOX6 News has learned the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will place signs this week that lay out state law – no camping, no abandoned vehicles, no loitering, no detached trailers, and parking time limits are enforced. The signs warn vehicles will be ticketed and towed at the owner's expense.

"We don’t want to leave, because this is the one place we can call home for the time being. So, it’s really hard. You have to make a lot of money in order to get a certain place, so all we can do is pray," Newman said.

WisDOT originally gave people a warning to be out by May 16 or else. Then, that deadline loosened to give people more time to get help. In June, crews cleared what was deemed "abandoned" tents and vehicles.

On Monday, Milwaukee County crews used heavy equipment to clean up the park-and-rides.

Park-and-ride lot at College Avenue, Milwaukee

Newman and her husband say they are keeping their campsite clean.

"You can say what you want, but the truth of the matter is, we don’t feel like we’re homeless. We actually feel glad to be out here," Newman said.

The couple looks to the future – and hope for a home of their own, and for the twins they are expecting.

Milwaukee County's Homeless Outreach did not go on camera, but a spokesperson sent a comment. It said a coalition of groups including the county and nonprofits are helping people find housing.

County officials say 80 people living at park-and-ride lots have found shelter, but then others show up.