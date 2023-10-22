'Justice in Palestine' march, Milwaukee group rallies downtown

article

Protesters gathered at downtown Milwaukee's Red Arrow Park for a "Justice in Palestine" rally and march Sunday, Oct. 22.

The Wisconsin Coalition for Justice in Palestine organized the march, demanding an end to bombing in Gaza and asking for the opening of humanitarian aid to the territory.

Participants in the march who spoke to FOX6 News said they want people to look at things from a different perspective.

"My request is that everyone opens up their eyes, at least try to hear and see from the other side, and actually see what's going on," a participant said.

Organizers also called for an end to U.S. aid to Israel.

Israel has traded fire with Hezbollah militants since the war began, and tensions are soaring in the West Bank, where Israeli forces have battled militants in refugee camps and carried out two airstrikes in recent days.

Two Americans were released Friday , hours before the first shipment of humanitarian aid.

More than 4,600 people have been killed in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry. That includes the disputed toll from a hospital explosion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.