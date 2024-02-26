Milwaukee OWI crash, Vienna and Appleton, driver arrested

article

A 42-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of OWI following a crash in Milwaukee on Sunday, Feb. 25.

It happened around 5 p.m. near Vienna and Appleton.

Police say unit #2 was making a left turn when it was struck by unit #1, which was going straight. The impact of the collision caused unit #1 to strike two fences.

The driver of unit #2, a 42-year-old woman, was arrested for suspicion of OWI.

The driver of unit #1, a 26-year-old, was taken to the hospital for non-fatal injuries. A passenger of unit #1, a 25-year-old, was also taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

No other injuries were reported.