Milwaukee, ousted police chief Morales near settlement payout

Ousted Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales is one step closer to receiving more than a half-million dollars in a settlement payout with the City of Milwaukee. This is all over his 2020 illegal demotion from chief to captain.

"The gist of the settlement is a payment by the city of Milwaukee for a payment of $627,000," said Nate Cade, an attorney for the city.

The Judiciary and Legislation Committee of the Common Council weighed in on the final steps in approving a settlement payment for Morales.

"I would not characterize this was fair to the taxpayers simply because it was avoidable," said Alderman Michael Murphy.

Alderman Michael Murphy

Alderman Murphy criticized former members of the Fire and Police Commission for their handling of Chief Morales' demotion – a demotion ruled illegal by a Milwaukee County judge.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"I’m angry about it," Murphy said.

Alfonso Morales

Murphy also criticized the city attorney's office and the mayor.

"The mayor had the ability, to suspend and veto those directives and that did not occur," Murphy said.

While Morales will get a payout of $627,000, Murphy said taxpayers will also have to pay for the city's legal fees in this case.