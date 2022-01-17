Milwaukee Old World 3rd MLK Drive, a change 40 years in the making

Milwaukee’s Old World 3rd Street was officially changed to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on MLK Day, Monday, Jan. 17. It's a big change from the 1980s, when the proposal created controversy and led to 3rd Street having two names.

MLK Drive used to stop at McKinley, not extending downtown. That all changed Monday with a new honor for the civil rights leader.

It's a change 40 years in the making.

"Now, MLK stretches all the way down here to the heart of the city, right here on Wisconsin Avenue," said Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson. "Dr. King said, ‘The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice’ and as Alderman Bauman said, ‘It’s time.’ It had been time for this. I think, collectively, that all the members of the Common Council thought the same thing, that it was time."

In February 2021, the Milwaukee Common Council voted unanimously to change Old World 3rd to MLK.

"Conversations with my own daughter, Kayla, as we talked about MLK and the impression he has made on the world, and she questioned why the street didn’t go all the way through," said Alderwoman Milele Coggs.

That's because of controversy in 1984, when the Council voted 13 to 3 to rename Old World 3rd from McKinley to Capitol Martin Luther King Drive.

"The discussion was centered upon what would be the impact of changing the name of the street upon the businesses on this street," said Ben Johnson, Martin Luther King Economic Development Corp. "Some said they didn’t want to change their address. Some said it was not time to name the street after King."

Ben Johnson once served as Common Council president. His wife, the late alderwoman Marlene Johnson-Odom, was disappointed the street name didn’t extend downtown.

"It would be the fulfillment of something that she really wanted to see happen, and it was a terrible disappointment when she did not get the support of the Council to do it but it was kind of in keeping with the spirit of the times," said Johnson. "To have the street, at least to downtown throughout the city of Milwaukee, recognize that Dr. King is very symbolic of progress – and that’s why we’re here today for such a great occasion."

As the city celebrated MLK Day, Jay Carter was one of many getting his COVID-19 booster at this event hosted by Jump at the Sun Consultants.

"We have to keep fighting and keep looking forward and ahead," said Carter. "We can’t give up now. We have to keep moving, and moving, and moving and give all our honor to the man upstairs. I’m glad I got the booster. I already had my other two shots. I feel better about having the booster."

For booster, the group offered $25 gift cards and $50 for first doses.

"When you think of Martin Luther King, and you think of his legacy, clearly, this important," said Lorraine Lathen, Jump at the Sun Consultants. "We’re honoring his legacy today."

It was all part of a day of service honoring MLK.

It’s been nearly a year since the Common Council agreed to Old World 3rd name change. The city worked with businesses as they got ready for the new street name.